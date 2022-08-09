Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Cork since July

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ IN GURRANABRAHER in Cork have renewed their appeal for information regarding the disappearance of of 37-year-old Peter O’Loughlin.
Peter has been missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork, since Monday 4 July.
He is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and green eyes. It is not known what Peter was wearing at the time he went missing.
A garda spokeseperson said: “Gardaí and Peter’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on Peter’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”
