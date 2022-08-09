Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Cork since July

Peter O'Loughlin. Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN GURRANABRAHER in Cork have renewed their appeal for information regarding the disappearance of of 37-year-old Peter O’Loughlin.

Peter has been missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork, since Monday 4 July.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and green eyes. It is not known what Peter was wearing at the time he went missing.

A garda spokeseperson said: “Gardaí and Peter’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on Peter’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”