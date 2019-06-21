This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

House in Drogheda completely destroyed in petrol bomb attack

The incident follows a shooting in the town at around 8.20pm yesterday evening.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 21 Jun 2019, 8:16 AM
33 minutes ago 3,860 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4691838
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING two petrol bomb attacks in the Moneymore area of Drogheda in Co Louth.

Three properties were damaged during the attacks, which happened at around 11.30pm last night.

LMFM reports that one of the houses was completely destroyed during the incident, and that local fire crews attended the scene.

In a statement, gardaí said no injuries were reported and that a criminal investigation is now underway.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The attacks follow the shooting of a man in his 20s at Termon Abbey in the town at around 8.20pm last night.

The man was injured during the shooting, but his wounds are not believed to be life threatening. It’s understood that the shooting is related to an ongoing feud in the area.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie