House in Drogheda completely destroyed in petrol bomb attack

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING two petrol bomb attacks in the Moneymore area of Drogheda in Co Louth.

Three properties were damaged during the attacks, which happened at around 11.30pm last night.

LMFM reports that one of the houses was completely destroyed during the incident, and that local fire crews attended the scene.

In a statement, gardaí said no injuries were reported and that a criminal investigation is now underway.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The attacks follow the shooting of a man in his 20s at Termon Abbey in the town at around 8.20pm last night.

The man was injured during the shooting, but his wounds are not believed to be life threatening. It’s understood that the shooting is related to an ongoing feud in the area.