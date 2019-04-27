This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 27 April, 2019
Gardaí probe petrol bomb attack in west Dublin in latest suspected feud attack

The incident happened this afternoon at a house in Sheephill Avenue, Corduff.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 6:25 PM
1 hour ago 6,026 Views 4 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a petrol bomb attack on a house in Corduff, west Dublin. 

The incident happened this afternoon at a house in Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, Blanchardstown. 

Gardaí said that nobody was injured in the attack and that the house was unoccupied at the time. 

However, security sources believe that this incident is linked to an ongoing feud between gangs based in Corduff and Finglas. 

A house in the same estate was shot at 10 days ago and gardaí are now investigating if both these incidents are linked.  

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire to a house in Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, Blanchardstown. The incident occurred on Saturday 27th April 2019 at approximately 2.30pm. The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing.”

