Gardaí probe petrol bomb attack in west Dublin in latest suspected feud attack

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a petrol bomb attack on a house in Corduff, west Dublin.

The incident happened this afternoon at a house in Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, Blanchardstown.

Gardaí said that nobody was injured in the attack and that the house was unoccupied at the time.

However, security sources believe that this incident is linked to an ongoing feud between gangs based in Corduff and Finglas.

A house in the same estate was shot at 10 days ago and gardaí are now investigating if both these incidents are linked.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire to a house in Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, Blanchardstown. The incident occurred on Saturday 27th April 2019 at approximately 2.30pm. The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing.”