Petrol bombs and masonry thrown during disorder in Dungannon

Furniture was set on fire during the incident.

Furniture was set on fire during the incident.

PETROL BOMBS AND masonry were thrown during disturbances in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, last night after dozens of people blocked a road.

Police said between 20 to 30 people, some wearing balaclavas, were involved in disorder on the Ballygawley Road.

Two police vehicles were damaged by a petrol bomb and other missiles. A petrol bomb was thrown at a car driven by a member of the public.

The incident took place over the course of nearly four hours last night.

PSNI Inspector Knipe said: “These were disgraceful scenes that took place last night and we are thankful that no one was injured. What happened last night is completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

We will continue to monitor the area and would warn anyone contemplating becoming involved in such criminal activity to think twice.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The incident took place on the Ballygawley Road. Source: Police Mid Ulster/Facebook

“As we investigate these incidents, I am appealing to anyone who was in the area last night and witnessed what happened, or who captured what happened on their dash cam to call us on 101, and quote reference number 2086 of 07/08/21.”

DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson said the disturbances were linked to an anti-internment bonfire in the area.

The politician said police should have “been prepared to deal with this behaviour” and he will be discussing the matter with senior officers.