Dublin: 6 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Man (20s) in critical condition after being doused with petrol and set alight in Cork attack

The incident occurred in the early hours this morning.

By Sean Murray Monday 20 Jan 2020, 11:26 AM
6 minutes ago 854 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4972272
File photo. Gardaí are investigating the Cork city incident.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Gardaí are investigating the Cork city incident.
File photo. Gardaí are investigating the Cork city incident.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IS said to be in critical condition in Cork University Hospital this morning, after he was attacked in his home in Mayfield.

The incident occurred in the early hours when three assailants assaulted the man in the Dunard estate.

It’s understood the man in his 20s was then doused in petrol and set alight in the attack.

He is currently receiving treatment for burn injuries and his condition is described as serious.

Forensic gardaí are currently at the scene conducting a technical examination.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and have set up an incident room at Mayfield Garda Station.

Anyone with information is urged to contact gardaí in Mayfield on 021 455 8510.

