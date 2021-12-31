#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 31 December 2021
Advertisement

UK approves ‘life-saving’ Pfizer antiviral to help at-risk Covid-19 patients

Paxlovid can reduce the risks of being admitted to hospital and death in people with mild to moderate infection.

By Press Association Friday 31 Dec 2021, 4:10 PM
14 minutes ago 1,863 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5643716
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE UK HAS approved the use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral after it was found to help prevent the virus from multiplying in at-risk sufferers.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved a potentially “life-saving” treatment called Paxlovid for use among adults who could be vulnerable to Covid-19 due to age, weight or a prior chronic illness.

The regulator found the drug – which can be taken at home – to be safe and effective at reducing the risks of being admitted to hospital and death in people with mild to moderate infection and who are also at an increased risk of developing severe disease.

In a clinical trial in high-risk adults with symptomatic coronavirus infection, it was found to reduce the risk of being admitted to hospital and of death by almost 90%.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK is “one of the first in the world to approve this life-saving antiviral”.

“We are also leading the whole of Europe in the number of antivirals we’ve bought per person – with over 2.75 million courses of this antiviral secured for NHS patients by the Antivirals Taskforce.

“The booster campaign, testing and antiviral defences ensure our country is in the strongest possible position to deal with the threat posed by Omicron as we head into the new year.”

Developed by Pfizer, Paxlovid is an antiviral medicine with a combination of active ingredients, PF-07321332 and ritonavir, that works by inhibiting a protease required for virus replication.

This prevents it from multiplying, keeping virus levels low and helping the body to overcome the viral infection.

The two active substances of Paxlovid come as separate tablets that are packaged together and taken together, twice a day by mouth for five days.

Dr June Raine, MHRA chief executive, said: “Today we have given our regulatory approval for Paxlovid, a Covid-19 treatment found to cut Covid-19 related hospitalisations and deaths by 89% when taken within three days of the start of symptoms.

“We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of Covid-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously.

“This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting, before Covid-19 has progressed to a severe stage.

“I hope the announcement today gives reassurance to those particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, for whom this treatment has been approved. For these individuals, this treatment could be life-saving.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Based on the clinical trial data, MHRA said it had found Paxlovid is most effective when taken during the early stages of infection.

As such, it recommends its use as soon as possible and within five days of the start of symptoms.

It has been authorised for use in people aged 18 and over who have mild to moderate Covid-19 infection and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness.

Risk factors include obesity, being over 60, diabetes mellitus, or heart disease.

Ben Osborn, country manager at Pfizer UK, said the “at-home therapy, shown in clinical trials to reduce hospitalisations and save lives, has the potential to lessen the devastating impact of a virus that has now taken over five million lives globally”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie