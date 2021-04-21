#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 22 April 2021
Advertisement

Pfizer to offer its Covid-19 vaccine to employees’ relatives in coming months

The 4,000-plus staff across Pfizer’s five Irish locations were informed of the offer today.

By Press Association Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 10:46 PM
1 hour ago 10,861 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416766
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THOUSANDS OF FAMILY members of Pfizer Ireland employees will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine by the company in the coming months, it has been confirmed.

The vaccine manufacturer said the family of Pfizer staff will be offered the vaccine over the coming months in line with the Irish Government’s age-based approach.

Pfizer’s more than 4,000 staff across its five locations in Ireland were informed of the company’s offer today.

The company said its decision will not affect the supplies set to be delivered by the manufacturer to the State’s vaccination programme in the coming months.

The latest figures from the HSE show that Pfizer provided more than 1 million of the almost 1.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine supplied to Ireland up to April 16.

The rollout is set to begin with “immediate family/household members” over the age of 60 from next month.

Related Reads

21.04.21 Coveney: Holidaying abroad is currently illegal but that 'may change' over the summer
20.04.21 Vets, dental hygienists and healthcare students could be trained up to give vaccine jabs
19.04.21 'We're in a better position than we thought we would be': The key points you need to know from tonight's NPHET briefing

The rest of the staff’s family/household members will be vaccinated over the coming months.

All of the costs will be covered by Pfizer.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Family of Pfizer colleagues will be offered the vaccine over the coming months.

At the moment we are currently planning this phase of the programme with regard to the prioritisation groupings of the national vaccination programme and will start with immediate family/household members over age 60 initially (from mid next month onward) and then progress to include other age categories at a later stage.

“This will be run independently by Pfizer and the vaccine doses used in this programme are separate to the supply provided to the government.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“All costs associated with it are covered by the company,” she added.

Earlier this year, the medicines company vaccinated staff who were deemed essential to the supply of its coronavirus vaccine. It was extended to non-essential workers after that.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie