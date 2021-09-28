#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 28 September 2021
Advertisement

Pfizer submits data to FDA to authorise Covid vaccine in young children

Pfizer and BioNTech are also trialling their vaccine children under the age of five.

By AFP Tuesday 28 Sep 2021, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,698 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5560122
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PFIZER AND BIONTECH has said they have begun submitting data to the US Food and Drug Administration for the highly anticipated authorisation of their Covid-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11.

Children have been infected in greater numbers in the latest wave driven by the Delta variant, and inoculating this age group is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the pandemic.

“These data have been shared with the FDA for the Agency’s initial review,” the companies said in a statement.

“A formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the companies Covid-19 vaccine in children 5 to <12 years of age is expected to follow in the coming weeks,” they added, with submissions to the European Medicines Agency and others also planned.

The news comes a week after the companies announced positive results from a global clinical trial showing the vaccines were safe and evoked a robust response of neutralising antibodies, which stop the coronavirus from entering cells.

Children in the five to 11 age group received a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms in the trial, compared with 30 micrograms for older age groups. The shots were given 21 days apart.

The FDA has previously said that once the formal submission is completed, the agency will complete its review “likely in a matter of weeks rather than months”.

The Pfizer vaccine received full, formal approval in the US in August and is therefore technically available to younger children if prescribed by a doctor, but US authorities have cautioned against doing this until the safety data was in.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Pfizer and BioNTech are also trialling their vaccine on infants aged six months to two years, and on children aged two to five.

Initial data for these groups may come as soon as the “fourth quarter” of the year.

In total, 4,500 children aged six months to 11 years were enrolled in the United States, Finland, Poland, and Spain.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie