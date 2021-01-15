Pfizer to temporarily reduce vaccine deliveries to Europe as of next week - Norwegian health agency

US PHARMA GROUP Pfizer has warned that Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to Norway and Europe would be reduced “as of next week” as the company ramps up its production capacity, Norwegian health authorities said.

“The temporary reduction will affect all European countries,” Norway’s Public Health Agency said in a statement. “It is not immediately clear how long it will take for Pfizer to attain maximum production capacity, which will rise from 1.3 to 2 billion doses.”

The HSE yesterday confirmed that 77,303 Covid-19 vaccine doses – 1.58% of the population – have been administered in Ireland.

The first delivery of the recently approved Moderna vaccine arrived in Ireland this week.

As of yesterday, Ireland has received 152,100 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines and 3,600 Moderna vaccines.

Over the course of this week, the HSE plans to administer 25,060 vaccinations at 186 long-term care facilities, along with 14,040 vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers.

The Department of Health and the HSE have been contacted for comment.