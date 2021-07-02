Pharmacies set to begin vaccinating 18-34 year-olds from next Monday

PHARMACIES ACROSS THE country will begin vaccinating people aged 18-34 from Monday 5 July, the Health Minister has confirmed.
Stephen Donnelly said that the youngest age cohort of adults would have an option to be given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from their pharmacist from next week.
Donnelly also confirmed that the online booking system for 30-34 year-olds will also open next Friday.
More to follow…
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)