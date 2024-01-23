Donnelly to progress Bill allowing pharmacists to dispense some medicines without prescription

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly will today seek Cabinet approval for a bill which will allow pharmacists to dispense some medicines, including the contraceptive pill, without a prescription.

The Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, if passed, will also allow people to rent out a room in their home without it impacting their eligibility for a medical card.

The bill provides for a disregard of Rent-a-Room income of up to €14,000 a year from medical card assessment, meaning that people who wish to apply for a medical card can earn up to €1,166 per month without it being counted during applications for medical cards.

The move comes in a bid to help tackle the housing crisis and is an attempt by the government to remove a barrier to a wider take up of the Rent-a-Room scheme.

Donnelly initially presented the draft legislation to Cabinet back in October.

In relation to pharmacies, the legislation aims to enhance access to contraception by removing the need for GP visits in some circumstances.

The legislation will also allow pharmacists sell other medicines without the need for a prescription, such as for minor ailments like conjunctivitis.

In addition to this, the legislation will also allow the Minister for Health to implement ‘Medicines Substitution Protocols’ on a time limited basis to help deal with the impact of medicines shortages.

Over the last year, there has been an ongoing problem with medicines shortages in Ireland and internationally.

A ‘Substitution Protocol’ allows pharmacists to supply a specified therapeutic alternative medicinal product in limited circumstances where there is a shortage of a prescribed medicine.

If approved by Cabinet today, it is expected that the legislation will be published shortly and enacted before the summer.