Gardaí arrest man over attempted armed robbery at Limerick pharmacy

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in relation to an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Limerick city yesterday.

Shortly after 3pm a man wearing a face mask and armed with a penknife entered a pharmacy on O’Connell Street. He threatened staff and demanded they hand over drugs.

The staff member refused to give him any items and the man left the premises.

Gardaí from Henry Street station were called and carried out a search of the area. Just before 4pm gardaí stopped and searched a man aged in his late teens on Shannon Street.

He was found to be in possession of a penknife and a balaclava.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.