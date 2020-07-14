This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Gardaí arrest man over attempted armed robbery at Limerick pharmacy

The man, who was armed with a penknife, demanded staff hand over drugs.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 9:26 AM
Henry Street garda station in Limerick City.
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in relation to an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Limerick city yesterday.

Shortly after 3pm a man wearing a face mask and armed with a penknife entered a pharmacy on O’Connell Street. He threatened staff and demanded they hand over drugs.

The staff member refused to give him any items and the man left the premises.

Gardaí from Henry Street station were called and carried out a search of the area. Just before 4pm gardaí stopped and searched a man aged in his late teens on Shannon Street.

He was found to be in possession of a penknife and a balaclava.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

