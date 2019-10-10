This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Man (40s) in critical condition after assault in Phibsborough

The man received serious head injuries during the assault that occurred shortly after 7pm on Monday.

By Adam Daly Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 9:57 PM
19 minutes ago 2,794 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4846542
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Phibsborough Road, Dublin on Monday evening. 

A man (40s) received serious head injuries during the assault shortly after 7pm and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he is in a critical condition. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Phibsborough Road area between 6pm and 7pm on 7 October who may have witnessed the assault.

They have also appealed to any motorists who may have dashcam footage if they passed through Phibsborough around these.  

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 – 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line pn 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

“No arrests have been made in relation to this assault and investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said. 

Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

