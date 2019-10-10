Man (40s) in critical condition after assault in Phibsborough

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Phibsborough Road, Dublin on Monday evening.

A man (40s) received serious head injuries during the assault shortly after 7pm and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Phibsborough Road area between 6pm and 7pm on 7 October who may have witnessed the assault.

They have also appealed to any motorists who may have dashcam footage if they passed through Phibsborough around these.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 – 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line pn 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

“No arrests have been made in relation to this assault and investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.