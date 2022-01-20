3 hospitalised following collision between van and Garda car in Dublin

The incident took place at Doyle's Corner on the North Circular Road.

THREE MEN WERE brought to the Mater Hospital following a collision involving a van and a Garda vehicle in Dublin’s Phibsborough area early this morning.

The incident involved a white Peugeot van and an official Garda car. It took place at Doyle’s Corner on the North Circular Road, in the middle of the northside neighbourhood, at around 2am.

An eyewitness who happened upon the scene said there was a considerable amount of debris scattered across the road in the aftermath of the crash.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Three males were brought to the Mater Hospital as a precaution. Investigations are ongoing.”

