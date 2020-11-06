Gardaí launch investigation after body of man discovered in Phibsborough, Dublin 7

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in a house in Phibsborough, Dublin 7.
The man, who was in his 40s, was discovered at a house on Auburn Street.
Gardaí are at the scene and a technical examination will now take place.
Officers said the result of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.
