Tuesday 6 October 2020
Phibsborough ranked as one of world's coolest neighbourhoods

The area is described as feeling “at once lived-in and lively”.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 6:06 PM
File image of the Phibsborough Shopping Centre.
Image: Shutterstock/4H4 Photography
Image: Shutterstock/4H4 Photography

PHIBSBOROUGH IN DUBLIN’S northside has been listed as one of the top 40 ‘coolest neighbourhoods’ in the world, according to Time Out magazine

The global magazine ranked the area in 27th place out of 40 neighbourhoods across the globe. 

Stoneybatter made the same list last year, but was removed in this year’s edition.

“Combining old-school charm and contemporary buzz, Phibsboro feels at once lived-in and lively,” the article reads.

“Locals are spoilt for choice with an abundance of coffee shops, restaurants and pubs right on their doorstep.”

The piece mentions “local fixtures that are so quintessentially Phibsboro” such as Bohemians FC murals, snooker halls and the “brutalist behemoth” of Phibsborough Shopping Centre. 

“If you’re looking for signs that Dublin’s heart is still beating, look no further than this brilliantly unhurried, unvarnished part of town,” the piece says.

Reacting to the news earlier today, Fine Gael councillor Colm O’Rourke said he is “delighted” the area is receiving “world recognition”. 

“Well done in particular to all the community volunteers in Phibsborough who have helped put Phibsbrough on the map across the world,” he said. 

Read next:

