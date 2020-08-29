Woman dies following crash between lorry, car and pedestrian in Phibsborough

A WOMAN HAS died following a road crash in Phibsborough, Dublin 7, today.

The incident happened on the Phibsborough Road at around 1pm this afternoon. Gardaí said the crash involved a lorry, a car and a pedestrian.

The female pedestrian, whose age has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the lorry and car were uninjured.

The road is currently closed and forensic collision investigators are at the scene, gardaí said.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”