Thursday 5 October 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Eimer McAuley/The Journal
# Dublin
Woman killed in hit-and-run incident in Phibsborough, with case referred to Garda Ombudsman
The collision occurred last night in the Cross Guns Bridge area.
11.0k
0
1 hour ago

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in north Dublin in a case that has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was hit in the Cross Guns Bridge area of Phibsborough at around 9.10pm last night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene, and it is understood that a Garda car may have interacted with the vehicle in events that preceded the collision.

The woman’s body was removed from the scene last night and a post-mortem is expected to take place in due course.

The road was closed overnight between Whitworth Road and Connaught Street, and remains closed this morning with traffic being diverted from Hart’s Corner to Dorset Street.

Traffic remains heavy in the area, with long delays from Glasnevin through to Dorset Street and further delays on the Cabra Road.

The case was referred to the Garda Ombudsman (Gsoc). Under the Garda Síochána Act 2005, cases can be referred to Gsoc in “any matter that appears…to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

“GSOC received a referral from An Garda Síochána on the night of Wednesday 4 October, following a road traffic incident in the Phibsborough area of Dublin,” the ombudsman said in a statement.

“The referral was made by a Garda Superintendent under section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

“The matter is now under examination by GSOC and no further comment will be made at this time.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

- Contains reporting by Stephen McDermott.

Author
Lauren Boland
