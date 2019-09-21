This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phil Coulter says he declined OBE because he didn't like Margaret Thatcher

The songwriter disagreed with how Thatcher treated hunger strikers and miners in the 1980s.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 10:39 AM
1 hour ago 4,572 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4818798

Source: www.youtube.com

PHIL COULTER HAS said he turned down the offer to receive an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1990.

The 77-year-old songwriter and musician received a letter from the office of Margaret Thatcher, who was then Prime Minister, in November 1990. It informed him that Thatcher wanted to recommended that Queen Elizabeth II present him with an OBE.

Speaking on last night’s Late Late Show, Coulter said: “I got a letter from 10 Downing Street, from the office of Maggie Thatcher, saying that she was of the mind to recommend to her majesty that I was to be given an OBE, and she would like to have confirmation of the fact that I would accept it.

“There was one part of my ego that was flattered to have been offered an honour, but deep down in my heart’s core I thought this doesn’t sit comfortably with me.

Given my background, given the fact that right then Maggie Thatcher would not be my favourite politician, given the way she had reacted through the hunger strikes, the way she had treated the miners during the miners’ strike, I thought for me to accept an honour from this woman somehow would be tantamount to me saying, ‘Well, she’s okay by me, I’m on her team’, and I wasn’t.

“So I thought, you know what? My ego is in good enough shape, I don’t need this OBE so I politely declined.”

OBEs are presented to people for their contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable organisations, and public service.

Coulter, who is from Derry, has won five Ivor Novello Awards and written several hits including the UK’s winning Eurovision entry in 1967, Puppet on a String.

One of Coulter’s most popular songs, The Town I Loved So Well, is about impact of The Troubles in Derry.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie