This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phil Hogan expected to be appointed as new EU Trade Commissioner

It follows his renomination as Ireland’s commissioner to the EU earlier this year.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 8:36 AM
1 hour ago 3,939 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4802703
Phil Hogan speaks at the Irish Farmers Journal Navigating Global Trade Conference earlier this year
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Phil Hogan speaks at the Irish Farmers Journal Navigating Global Trade Conference earlier this year
Phil Hogan speaks at the Irish Farmers Journal Navigating Global Trade Conference earlier this year
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

PHIL HOGAN IS set to be nominated the new EU’s new Commissioner for Trade.

RTÉ’s Tony Connelly reports that the former Fine Gael TD, who served as European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development from 2014, is expected to be appointed by the incoming Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen today.

It follows his renomination by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as Ireland’s commissioner to the EU earlier this year.

The 59-year-old will take up the position at a crucial time for both the EU and Ireland, with his tenure set to coincide with the UK’s departure from the EU.

In a statement last week, Hogan called for businesses and other stakeholders to prepare for the UK to exit the union without a deal and announced that two EU funds would be used to support businesses, workers and member states most affected by such an outcome.

“I welcome the prioritisation which the Irish government is giving to preparation for a no-deal Brexit and I urge all businesses which trade with the UK to heed the advice provided,” he said.

“The Irish government can be assured that the European Commission will continue to be available to provide any practical assistance that we can.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie