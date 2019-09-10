Phil Hogan expected to be appointed as new EU Trade Commissioner

PHIL HOGAN IS set to be nominated the new EU’s new Commissioner for Trade.

RTÉ’s Tony Connelly reports that the former Fine Gael TD, who served as European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development from 2014, is expected to be appointed by the incoming Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen today.

It follows his renomination by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as Ireland’s commissioner to the EU earlier this year.

The 59-year-old will take up the position at a crucial time for both the EU and Ireland, with his tenure set to coincide with the UK’s departure from the EU.

In a statement last week, Hogan called for businesses and other stakeholders to prepare for the UK to exit the union without a deal and announced that two EU funds would be used to support businesses, workers and member states most affected by such an outcome.

“I welcome the prioritisation which the Irish government is giving to preparation for a no-deal Brexit and I urge all businesses which trade with the UK to heed the advice provided,” he said.

“The Irish government can be assured that the European Commission will continue to be available to provide any practical assistance that we can.”