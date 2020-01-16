This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 January, 2020
Phil Hogan says that US threats over Huawei are 'a bit of sabre-rattling'

The EU Trade Commissioner also said it was “just not possible” to agree a Brexit trade deal by the end of the year.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 3:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,886 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4968024
Phil Hogan speaks during the 9th Europe-China Forum in Brussels, Belgium.
EU TRADE COMMISSIONER Phil Hogan has said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ambition to get a full trade deal negotiated with Brussels by the end-of-year deadline is “just not possible”.

The former Minister, who is in the US at the moment, also said that threats from the US to stop sharing intelligence with the UK if it took a certain stance towards Huawei was “a bit for sabre-rattling”. 

On Brexit, Phil Hogan has said that negotiators were “certainly” not going to be able to tie up everything on the future relationship between the bloc and the UK in the time frame.

The comments of Ireland’s EU commissioner came after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met with the Prime Minister in Downing Street last week.

Hogan said von der Leyen came out of that meeting thinking “we have to prioritise” on aspects of the agreement if the UK is to exit the transition period at the end of 2020.

“Certainly by the end of the year we are not going to get everything that’s in the 36-page document on the future relationship agreed because Prime Minister Johnson decided we are going to have everything concluded by the end of the year,” he said.

It’s just not possible. Especially if we have to make a decision about the transition by July 1.

Johnson has repeatedly insisted the UK will not ask for an extension by the summer deadline to make that request.

Hogan said the EU was “certainly open to suggestions” on how to manage the situation politically but added that the “wisest thing” would be to not set deadlines.

“I think we’ve seen that putting ourselves into timelines in the last few years have not been that helpful, especially in the way it played out in the House of Commons,” he said.

Hogan in the US

Hogan made the comments to former EU trade commissioner Lord Mandelson at an event at the RSA in central London, where he was appearing on a video-link from Washington DC.

Hogan has been in the US discussing transatlantic trade with president Donald Trump’s representatives.

He advised that the UK can ignore American threats that it will not share intelligence if Britain accepts technology from Chinese firm Huawei in its 5G networks.

“I think that’s a bit of sabre-rattling. I don’t think that will actually happen at the end of the day,” Hogan told the Labour peer.

“I think everybody has an interest in making sure that we are safe and I think the United States … at the end of the day, you can call their bluff on that one.”

Press Association

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
