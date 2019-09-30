'It takes two to tango,' Trade Commissioner nominee Phil Hogan says of EU-US trade deal

Source: Phil Hogan/Twitter

PHIL HOGAN HAS told MEPs that he would work to secure an EU-US trade deal if he is confirmed as the EU’s new Trade Commissioner, and would use “all tools” available to make trade sustainable.

“We have an engagement with China, we do not have an engagement with the United States currently, and I hope that we will,” he said this evening.

The EU Agriculture Commissioner has been nominated for the significant trade portfolio by the incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Hogan is technically referred to as a ‘commissioner-designate’, as he still needs the absolute majority of MEPs to secure the role.

In the next three hours, Hogan faces questions by various committees of the European Parliament: you can watch proceedings here.

A 15 minute speech was made by Hogan; 25 questions are now being posed by various political groupings and relevant committees, with each question, answer and follow-up lasting five minutes. The Mercosur trade deal and US-EU trade relations are among the topics that Hogan has been asked about so far this evening.

Hogan, who is viewed in Brussels as an effective political operator and has been a vocal critic of Brexit, is expected to be approved by MEPs in a vote along with other MEPs.

Earlier, Green Party MEPs Grace O’Sullivan and Ciaran Cuffe said that the party had reservations about Hogan’s appointment, with Cuffe saying that some of his European colleagues thought that he had been “an underachiever” in his agriculture brief.

The committee will vote tonight on whether to approve Hogan’s appointment – based on this, the Conference of Presidents will decide on 17 October if Parliament has received sufficient information to declare the hearing process closed. If so, the plenary will vote on whether or not to elect the Commission as a whole on 23 October.

Tonight, the hair of the EU’s trade committee said that this evening’s questioning of Hogan is “more than a grilling exercise, this is about [clarifying] our trade policy for the next five years”.

What’s been asked so far

In his opening speech, Hogan said that the trade policy needed to give EU businesses “a level playing field and protection from unfair practices”.

Hogan proposed to strengthen the World Trade Organisation, and that trade would be sustainable in relation to climate change. He pledged to prevent the collapse of the WTO system, which he said was facing the biggest crisis since its creation: “transparency is underused… We have to protect our rules-based multilateral approach, otherwise we’re in the jungle.”

He also said that he would work to “use all tools available” to keep trade in line with von der Leyen’s climate change objectives.

In response to questions from the various European political groupings, Hogan said that he would work to build on the EU trading relationship with the US, “calling it the largest and deepest trade relationship in the world”.

We will build on this positive agenda and work towards a positive [resolution] – but it takes two to tango.

When asked about the impact of trade deals like Mercosur on farmers, Hogan said:

“I very much understand the concerns of agriculture. But when you look at the cumulative impact [of free trade deals], you’ll see that it’s a very positive outcome overall,” he said citing Ceta and Japan as examples.

He said that an economic analysis would be done on the Mercosur deal, which still needs to be confirmed by the European Parliament, and said that a separate analysis will be carried out about what all trade deals mean for farmers. He agreed that more had to be done to communicate the benefits of free trade agreements.

He also said that the Mercosur deal that there were benefits for the agricultural sector.

“We secured a significant win in Geographical Indicator protection… sometimes we have enemies out there who do not appreciate the intellectual property of the Geographical Indicator, which ensures high quality products.”

Geographical Indicators are products that originate from a specific region – such as Parmesan cheese or champagne.

- Reporting from Brussels.