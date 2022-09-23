Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Friday 23 September 2022
Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 60-year-old man missing in Co Kerry

Phil Horgan has been missing from the Tralee area since yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Sep 2022, 8:11 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 60-year-old man who is missing from Co Kerry. 

Phil Horgan has been missing from the Tralee area since yesterday.

He is described as being approximately 5’8″ in heights and of a medium build. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen with his bicycle – a blue mountain bike with a yellow saddle – and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey hoodie with the Hercules logo from a local gym on it and red shoes.

Gardaí and Phil’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Phil’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

