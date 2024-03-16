Advertisement
Three people died in earlier shootings (AP)
Shooting

Suspect barricades himself in a home with hostages after allegedly shooting 3 people dead in Philadelphia

Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area for several hours.
31 minutes ago

A SUSPECT HAS barricaded himself in a home in New Jersey and is holding hostages after allegedly shooting three people dead in suburban Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred this morning in Falls Township in eastern Pennsylvania and forced the cancellation of a St Patrick’s Day parade and shut down a children’s theme park.

Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area for several hours, but it was cancelled by early afternoon.

Police said the suspect, a 26-year-old man who is currently homeless, knew the shooting victims.

Falls Township police said in a statement that the shootings occurred at two locations in the township.

The suspect then carjacked a vehicle and drove to Trenton, New Jersey, where he barricaded himself inside a home with hostages.

Middletown Township police said the suspect has ties to addresses in Bucks and Trenton and “stays in Trenton primarily”.

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro said in social media posts that he has asked the Pennsylvania State Police to assist local law enforcement agencies.

Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice, and the area’s Target store and other businesses chose to close as well.

