#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 19 November 2020
Advertisement

The Explainer: Professor Philip Nolan on what the numbers are telling us about Covid-19 right now

We speak to the NPHET member and chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 9:19 AM
32 minutes ago 4,215 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5271145

AS CHAIR OF the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group and NPHET’s modelling expert, Professor Philip Nolan is at the forefront of examining what’s happening with the spread of Covid-19.

We’re into the second wave of the pandemic, and so there are lots of numbers flying about – details around case numbers, vaccine efficiency, and numbers of tests, for example.

With Ireland now almost a month into Level 5 restrictions -  which were introduced due to a second – NPHET is paying close attention to what the numbers are telling us.

This is particularly important right now, as the case numbers have not been going down in the last week or so. 

This week, we interviewed Philip Nolan for the podcast to find out more about what the numbers tell us. He discussed the direction the five-day moving average is taking, whether it’s too early to talk about Christmas, how the second wave compared to the first, and what the learnings were from the first wave.

It’s an essential listen to get a hold on what exactly is happening with Covid-19 rates right now. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, executive producer Christine Bohan  producer Aoife Barry, producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie