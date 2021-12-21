Government announces €250,000 in aid to help those affected by Philippines typhoon

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has announced €250,000 in aid to help those affected by Typhoon Rai in the Philippines.

At least 375 people were killed and hundreds were injured with the typhoon hit the southern and eastern regions of the islands last Thursday.

Announcing the Irish aid today, Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy described the situation as “dire”.

“Nearly two million people have been affected, with over 600,000 displaced from their homes,” he said. “My thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods.

“As expression of Irish solidarity with the people of the Philippines, today I approved Irish Aid funding of €250,000 for UN World Food Programme work assisting those most impacted by the super typhoon. This will help the immediate response to the needs of the most vulnerable individuals and communities in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

He said Ireland’s ambassador at the newly-established embassy in Manila is on the ground, monitoring the evolving situation.’

Source: PA

The funding will support the UN World Food Programme to its provision of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the typhoon. WFP is providing logistical, food assistance, and communications support as part of the Philippine government’s emergency response, and has appealed for urgent funding to meet critical gaps.

Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has ordered the military to deploy ships, boats, aircraft and trucks to deliver food, drinking water and medical supplies to survivors, who have been struggling for basic necessities.

The Red Cross is also flying relief to popular holiday destinations Siargao and Bohol islands.

“The emergency appeal by IFRC helps us to act swiftly and do all we can to help people and families get back on their feet,” said Alberto Bocanegra, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines.

The organisation has appealed for $22 million (€19.4m) to fund urgent relief and recovery efforts.

The UK has pledged more than €887,000 to the IFRC effort, while Canada promised more than €2 million in assistance and the European Union more than €1.7 million.

- With reporting from AFP.