Small plane crashes in Philippines with four people on board

A SMALL PLANE with four people on board has crashed in central Philippines, with rescuers searching for survivors, according to an aviation official.

The Cessna 340 aircraft went missing early yesterday morning shortly after departing for Manila from Bicol International Airport, south of the capital, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a statement.

The plane was carrying two passengers, a pilot and a crew member.

A local search and rescue team has identified a possible crash site near the airport, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio told AFP.

“The problem is the weather is bad and it hampers the visibility of the ground search,” he said.

The aviation accident comes less than a month after another Cessna plane went missing on 24 January in the northern province of Isabela.

A search for that plane’s wreckage is still ongoing, Apolonio said.

In a separate incident, two Philippine airforce aviators were also killed in a training exercise last month when their SF260 Marchetti plane plummeted onto a rice paddy in Bataan province, near Manila.

