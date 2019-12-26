This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
16 dead after typhoon sweeps across Philippines on Christmas Day

With communications down, it’s not yet possible to assess the full extent of the damage.

By AFP Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 7:27 AM
1 hour ago 2,675 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947323
The wind picture to the west of the Philippines this morning.
Image: Earth Wind Map
The wind picture to the west of the Philippines this morning.
The wind picture to the west of the Philippines this morning.
Image: Earth Wind Map

A TYPHOON THAT swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities have said.

Typhoon Phanfone, with winds of 195 kilometres an hour, tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts as it cut across the Philippines on Christmas Day.

With the internet and mobile phone networks still cut off in some badly damaged areas, a full assessment of Phanfone’s damage was not immediately possible this morning.

But at least 16 people had been confirmed killed in villages and towns in the Visayas, the central third of the Philippines, according to disaster agency officials.

Phanfone also hit Boracay, Coron and other holiday destinations popular with foreign tourists.

The airport at Kalibo, which services Boracay, was badly damaged, according to a Korean tourist who was stranded there and provided images to AFP.

“Roads remain blocked, but some efforts have been made to clear away the damage. It’s pretty bad,” Jung Byung Joon said via Instagram messenger.

“Everything within 100 metres of the airport looks broken. There are a lot of frustrated people at the airport as flights have been cancelled.

Taxis are still running but it’s windy and still raining so no one wants to leave the airport, including me.

Though much weaker, Phanfone tracked a similar path as Super Typhoon Haiyan — the country’s deadliest storm on record which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

“It’s like the younger sibling of Haiyan. It’s less destructive, but it followed a similar path,” Cindy Ferrer, an information officer at the Western Visayas region’s disaster officer, told AFP.

Tens of thousands of people in the mostly Catholic nation had been forced to evacuate their homes, ruining Christmas Day celebrations.

Many others were not able to return to their families, with ferries and plane services suspended.

Among those killed Phanfone was a police officer who was electrocuted by a toppled electric post while patrolling.

The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific typhoon belt, and is hit by an average of about 20 major storms a year.

Many of the storms are deadly, and they typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people perennially poor.

© – AFP, 2019

