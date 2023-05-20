Advertisement

Saturday 20 May 2023
# This Morning
Phillip Schofield quits ITV's This Morning after 21 years
His departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and his co-host Holly Willoughby.
24 minutes ago

ITV PRESENTER PHILLIP Schofield has announced this afternoon that he will step down as a host of the popular daytime show This Morning, after more than two decades in the role.

The 61-year-old presented his final show on Thursday and announced that he would be stepping down on Instagram today.

ITV has said Schofield’s co-host Holly Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”.

His departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail yesterday after being convicted of child sex offences.

Schofield stated on Instagram today:

“I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.”

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show I love.”

“I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward towards a bright future,” he stated.

Schofield has presented the show since 2002, with Willoughby joining him in 2009 and later co-hosting ITV’s Dancing On Ice with Schofield.

Schofield also stated that he’d like to “thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers”. 

With additional reporting from PA

Author
Jamie McCarron
