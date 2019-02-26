'We stand with Philomena': Rally calls on Harris and HSE to settle case of terminally-ill midwife

Supporters of Philomena Canning outside the Dáil this afternoon Source: Hayley Halpin/TheJournal.ie

A GROUP OF campaigners have called on Minister Simon Harris and the HSE to settle a High Court case with independent midwife Philomena Canning after she highlighted her case in a recent Irish Examiner article.

Canning, who is suffering from terminal ovarian cancer, is seeking damages from the HSE, who withdrew her indemnity insurance to practice as a midwife.

In 2015, her indemnity was restored by the HSE.

It is understood she has not returned to work as a midwife since.

In her interview with the Examiner, Canning noted that she believes her only hope in fighting her cancer is access to the immunotherapy drug Pembro.

She said she feels she has no choice but to get her case settled so she can access money for the drug.

“I don’t know how long I have but I want it settled now. I fear it could be weeks but I don’t have weeks. I want my lawyers to get their fees and whatever money I can get out of it to fund my own treatment,” Canning said.