'Gardaí returned women who ran away': Philomena Lee's lawyer sets out case in High Court

PHILOMENA LEE AND other survivors of Mother and Baby Homes should have been given an opportunity to reply to the report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes before the final version was published, her solicitor has argued.

Lee is one of several women who are seeking to have certain elements of the report quashed via judicial reviews in the High Court.

Two cases involving Lee and fellow survivor Mary Harney are being heard by Mr Justice Garrett Simons today and tomorrow. A test case is one brought forward that would then set a precedent for future similar cases.

Lee and Harney’s cases involve Section 34 of the Commission of Investigation Act 2004 – the women have taken issue with the fact they were not given a right to reply before the Commission’s final report was published in January.

It is claimed the failure to be given this opportunity breaches the 2004 Act, as well as the women’s fundamental rights under the Constitution and European Convention on Human Rights.

Speaking at the High Court hearing today, Michael Lynn SC, argued that Lee should have been given a right to reply and challenge some of the assertions made in the final report.

The Commission’s report found “little evidence” of forced incarceration, forced adoption and forced labour in the 18 institutions under investigation.

Lynn argued that Lee’s testimony contradicts this.

Lee (88) was sent to Sean Ross Abbey mother and baby home in Co Tipperary in 1952 when she was pregnant and her son, Anthony, was later adopted in the US without her consent. Her son died before the pair had a chance to reunite, despite both parties trying to find each other.

Lynn said his client did not understand what she was signing when asked to sign documents which would lead to her son’s adoption. Unbeknownst to her, this resulted in her relinquishing any rights to her son and stating that she would never contact him, the court heard.

Lynn said the assertion that women such as Lee gave “full, free and informed consent” to the adoption of their children is incorrect.

He said the report’s statement that women “could withdraw consent for adoption” was also inaccurate. Lynn said the documents Lee signed were never read or explained to her, so she did not understand what she was signing.

“That is an incomplete, inaccurate picture of what was going on,” Lynn said, later adding: “At a minimum, [Lee] should have had an opportunity to address that [with the Commission].”

Lynn said Lee has stated the document she signed “was never read to her” and “at no point was [she] ever asked formally to swear to the document” – despite that fact it is recorded as being signed ‘under oath’.

Gardaí returning women

In relation to other findings made in the Commission’s report, Lynn noted that Lee recalled gardaí returning women and girls who ran away from the institution – at odds with the Commission stating that mothers were free to leave and not incarcerated against their will.

Lee also said she was not seen by a doctor or administered with pain relief while giving birth to her son.

“The nuns kept reminding us that we had committed a mortal sin … the punishment must be eternal,” Lynn said, quoting Lee.

Lynn also noted that his client had to work from 8.30am to 4pm in the institution every day from Monday to Saturday, so the assertion that she was not forced into labour is also incorrect.

As previously reported by The Journal, the State is due to argue that the women are not identifiable in the final report and that the Commission acted independently of the Government.

However, Lee and others believe they are indeed identifiable. Lee’s life story was the subject of a book, The Lost Child of Philomena Lee, by Martin Sixsmith. The book was later made into an award-winning film, Philomena, starring Judi Dench in 2013.

Lynn referenced a number of scenes in the film today, highlighting how Lee’s testimony in the report is particularly identifiable given the high-profile nature of her story.

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes dissolved in February, so the women are taking cases against the Minister for Children, the Irish Government and the Attorney General.

‘At odds with testimony’

Legal documents submitted on Lee’s behalf in April stated that there are “numerous findings of the Commission in its final report which are at odds with the testimony of [Lee] provided on affidavit to the Commission”.

Lee’s legal documents outlined that the Commission did not provide her with “a draft of the report or any relevant part of the draft report as required by section 34 of the Commissions of Investigation Act 2004″.

“If the Applicant had been provided with a draft copy of the Commission’s report as required by law, she would have had the opportunity to make submissions to the Commission seeking correction, clarification and expansion of the relevant portions of the report which affect her fundamental rights,” it said.

Mary Harney (73) also wants certain parts of the Commission’s final report to be quashed.

Harney, who was born in the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork in 1949, also claims her statutory rights were breached by an alleged failure to be given an opportunity to make submissions on the Commission’s draft report before the final report was published in January.

Another case is being taken by Mari Steed, who was born in the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home and is the US co-ordinator of the Adoption Rights Alliance. She is seeking to quash the Commission’s finding that there was no evidence any child was harmed by vaccine trials carried out at the institutions.

A hearing due to take place on Friday regarding a discovery motion being taken by Steed was today postponed until 21 January.

The Journal understands that the State is expected to oppose this case but Steed’s legal team are yet to receive the State’s submissions.

Nine women, some of whom cannot be named, are seeking judicial reviews of the Commission’s final report. A number of other women who are taking cases cannot be named.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) was last month permitted to make submissions at the hearings as an ‘amicus curiae’ – an assistant to the court on legal issues.

The IHREC’s submissions will focus on the rights of victims of historic abuse to access justice and to an appropriate effective remedy.

It is understood the organisation is concerned with how the outcome of these cases could impact the implementation of the Commission of Investigation Act 2004 in future cases

