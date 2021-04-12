#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 12 April 2021
Philomena Lee among women taking legal action against findings in Mother and Baby Home report

Lee’s life story was made into an award-winning film, Philomena, in 2013.

By Órla Ryan Monday 12 Apr 2021, 12:39 PM
Philomena Lee at a 2014 Bafta party in LA (file photo).
Image: Adam Orchon/SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: Adam Orchon/SIPA USA/PA Images

PHILOMENA LEE IS among a number of women taking legal action against findings in the final report of the Commission of Investigation into mother and baby homes.

Justice Charles Meenan today granted Lee’s legal team special leave of the court to issue proceedings.

Lee (88) is seeking to have certain elements of the Commission’s final report quashed.

In a High Court hearing today, Michael Lynn SC said – due to Lee’s age and the fact she lives in England, and delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic – it wasn’t possible to get an affidavit from her before today’s deadline.

A number of similar cases are being taken by survivors of mother and baby homes. Justice Meenan has assigned the cases to Mr Justice Garrett Simons.

Lee was sent to Sean Ross Abbey mother and baby home in Co Tipperary in 1952 when she was pregnant and her son was later adopted without her consent. Her son died before the pair had a chance to reunite.

Lee’s life story was made into an award-winning film, Philomena, in 2013.

Last month, another survivor, Mary Harney, was given permission by the High Court to bring an action aimed at quashing certain parts of the Commission’s final report.

Harney (72), who was born in the Bessborough mother and baby home in Cork in 1949, claims her statutory rights were breached by an alleged failure to be given an opportunity to make submissions on the Commission’s draft report before the final report was published three months ago.

‘Devastating’ grief

Speaking ahead of the publication of the Commission’s final report in January, Lee again recalled her own experience at Sean Ross Abbey.

She said at the time: “I endured a very painful, breech birth and was taunted by the nuns, who said that my pain was a punishment for my promiscuity; they even told the other girls to get down on their knees and pray for me as I might not survive.”

She said her son Anthony, now known as Michael Hess, “was selected for trafficking to America without my knowledge or consent”.

“Shortly after his third birthday, he was suddenly taken by the nuns along with his best friend, Mary, and sent off to Shannon Airport to fly to the US for a new life, with strangers, when he had never before left my side or even the grounds of Sean Ross Abbey.”

She said her grief was “devastating”.

“It broke my heart all over again when I discovered that Anthony had returned many times to Sean Ross Abbey, looking for word of me, only to be told by the nuns that I could not be traced and that in any case, I had abandoned him when he was a few days old…

“Anthony would ultimately die, without hearing from the nuns that they knew exactly where I was was and most cruelly, without telling him, that he and I had lived together for three years, that I had loved him and without telling him that it was my dearest wish to find him, hold him and tell him how much I loved him.

“I also wanted this for my daughter Jane and my son Kevin, who were desperate to know their elder brother.”

Lee and her family worked with the Adoption Rights Alliance to find out information about Anthony, and established the Philomena Project in 2014 to help other families affected.

“The main goals of the project are to empower the mothers and children so cruelly separated, to discover the truth about what happened to them and to hold to account the Irish State and other agents, who brought about this cruellest of separations,” Lee said in January.

