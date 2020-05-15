This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 May, 2020
Calls to end car traffic through Phoenix Park as car parks set to reopen

Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon says the park has been ‘a calmer place to be’ in recent months.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 15 May 2020, 12:43 PM
31 minutes ago 4,221 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5099649
People exercising in Phoenix Park last week.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
People exercising in Phoenix Park last week.
People exercising in Phoenix Park last week.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A PETITION TO stop car traffic through Dublin’s Phoenix Park for the summer months has gained nearly 3,000 signatures since it was launched yesterday evening.

Car parks in the country’s largest public park are set to reopen on Monday after being closed for the past couple of months to encourage social distancing. 

Most traffic through the park has also been closed off during the period with gardaí on the main Chesterfield Avenue checking on the purposes of motorists’ journeys.

Chesterfield Avenue runs the entire length of the park from Castleknock to Stoneybatter and is frequently used by motorists during rush hour into Dublin city centre.

Local Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon started the online petition and says that Phoenix Park has been “a calmer place to be” since the reduction in car traffic through it.

“You see people using the roads, not just the main road going through it but also the side roads, you see people have kind of taken over a bit, they’re not just confined to the footpath,” he told TheJournal.ie.

Pidgeon says he is not seeking to close the park to car traffic completely, as many people will still need to use cars to get to it. 

“To be honest, I’d be glad to see the parking come back in the car parks because I think it’s going to allow more people to access the park, but it’s the limitations on through traffic we’d like to keep. They’ve kind of essentially made sure that anyone going into the park is going to the park.

“So I’d like to see, paradoxically a situation where more people can drive into the park to use the park but that we wouldn’t have people using it as just another road to get from A to B.”

Asked how this could be achieved without blocking access completely, Pidgeon says a system called ‘filtering’, which is common in housing estates, could be used.

Essentially you can just use bollards somewhere in the midsection. And what that means is that you can drive up to any part of the estate or in this case the park, but it would prevent you from driving all the way directly through. So what it would mean is generally you would come in and would go out same gate. 

Pidgeon says that he would like to see the plan trialled for the summer months so that the Office of Public Works (OPW) and other authorities could test if it is feasible beyond that.

TheJournal.ie has sought a response from the OPW. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
