Friday 30 October 2020
Almost all Phoenix Park gates to close to vehicular traffic on weekends for duration of Level 5

The gates will close as normal at 11pm on Fridays and reopen at 7am on Mondays.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Oct 2020, 1:17 PM
Cyclists using the new bicycle lane in the Phoenix Park
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
THE OFFICE OF Public Works (OPW) has announced that almost all gates to Dublin’s Phoenix Park will be closed to vehicular traffic every weekend for the duration of Level 5 restrictions. 

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, the perimeter side gates of the park will closed for the next five weekends. 

In effect, the gates will close as normal at 11pm on Fridays and reopen at 7am on Mondays. 

The closures will impact the following gates: 

  • Ashtown Gate
  • Cabra Gate
  • North Circular Road Gate
  • Islandbridge Gate
  • Chapelizod Gate
  • Knockmaroon Gate

Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained at all gates.

Access for vehicular traffic will be permitted through the Castleknock and Parkgate Street entrances over each of the weekends. 

The OPW said the decision has been made in the interest of public safety for users of the Phoenix Park. 

All visitors to the park are being asked to comply with the 5km travel restrictions, to choose sustainable transport to the park, to respect fellow users of the park by maintaining social distancing and to park their vehicles responsibly. 

The majority of traffic gates in the park were initially closed in March following the introduction of a 2km travel limit for individuals to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

In the weeks that followed, there were calls from locals, many of whom had been using the park’s roads to exercise by bike and on foot, to continue the closure of the gates so the area could remain relatively free of traffic. 

However, the OPW announced in July that it would be reopening almost all of the gates to the park. 

