OPW confirms almost all Phoenix Park gates to reopen tomorrow

Cyclists using the new bicycle lane in the Phoenix Park Dublin

THE OFFICE OF Public Works (OPW) has announced that almost all gates to Dublin’s Phoenix Park will reopen tomorrow.

The majority of traffic gates in the park were closed in March following the introduction of a 2km travel limit for individuals to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Since then, vehicles have only been able to enter and leave the park at Castleknock and Parkgate Street, with Chesterfield Avenue being used as a through-road for traffic.

In recent weeks, there have been calls from locals, many of whom have been using the park’s roads to exercise by bike and on foot, to continue the closure of the gates so the area can remain relatively free of traffic.

In a statement this evening, the OPW announced the reopening of all of the perimeter gates to the Phoenix Park, with the exception of Knockmaroon Gate, with effect from tomorrow.

Works are currently being carried out on Knockmaroon Gate and it will reopen once these works are completed, according to the OPW.

“The OPW is encouraging all drivers using the park to be mindful of the revised parking restrictions and to be respectful to all pedestrians and cyclists,” the body said in its statement.

“These measures will be kept under review by OPW, An Garda Síochána and other key stakeholders.”