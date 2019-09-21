This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Caught all the soldiers unaware in the tea room': the troubled history of the Phoenix Park's Magazine Fort

We toured what was once a British ammunitions store, and which since the 1980s has fallen into disrepair.

By Andrew Roberts Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 8:00 PM
47 minutes ago 3,121 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4818188

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

BUILT IN 1734, the Magazine Fort in the Phoenix Park in Dublin once held gunpowder and ammunition for British forces.

Taken over by the Irish Defence Forces in 1922 after the Anglo-Irish Treaty, the site was demilitarised in the 1980s and slowly fell into disrepair.

Since the 1916 centenary events in 2016, the fort has been opened in a limited capacity for tours between April and September.

We talked to OPW Guide Leif Barry who hopes that funding can turn the site into a Irish military museum.

Watch the video for our full report. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie