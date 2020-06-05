OPW confirms majority of Phoenix Park gates to remain closed to vehicular traffic

THE OFFICE OF Public Works has announced that gates for vehicular traffic at Dublin’s Phoenix Park which were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions will remain shut for now.

The majority of traffic gates in the park were closed in March following the introduction of a 2km travel limit for individuals to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Since then, vehicles have only been able to enter and leave the park at Castleknock and Parkgate Street, with Chesterfield Avenue being used as a through-road for traffic.

The remaining gates were expected to re-open on Monday if the government allowed people to increase their travel to 20km as part of the second phase of its roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions.

However there had been calls from locals, many of whom have been using the park’s roads to exercise by bike and on foot, to continue the closure of the gates so the area can remain relatively free of traffic.

The OPW confirmed this morning that they will remain closed for another three weeks at least.

“The Office of Public Works and An Garda Síochána have been keeping the social distancing measures introduced in the Phoenix Park on 18 May under constant review,” the body said in a statement.

“In this context, it has been agreed that the perimeter vehicular gates in the park will remain closed until 29 June.”

Access to the Phoenix Park will continue to be via the Castleknock Gate and Parkgate Street until then.