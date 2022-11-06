The winning photographs from this year's Love Your Coast competition

A BIG WAVE rising from the ocean captured on a windy day off the coast of Mullaghmore, Co Sligo is the winner of this year’s Love Your Coast photography competition.

The competition is held every year by Clean Coasts, an initiative of An Táisce – the heritage and environment charity. Clean Coasts works with communities with the goal of protecting Ireland’s coastal waters and waterways.

The Love Your Coast photography competition has been running for 13 years, and invites submissions across five categories.

Coastal Communities Manager Sinead McCoy said that it was “more than just a photography competition”.

“We are an island nation, and our coast and marine environment are incredibly important to us.

Clean Coasts has over 1,800 volunteer groups who are doing amazing work when it comes to managing and protecting our marine environment, so these photographs are a way for everybody to appreciate and celebrate our coast and be inspired to get involved too.

Below is the overall winning photo, and the winning entries in each category.

1st Place Coastal Landscape & Overall Winner -Darragh Gorman – Splash, Mullaghmore Co. Sligo

Source: Darragh Gorman

”I have been photographing storm’s at Mullaghmore Co. Sligo for the last 10 years. It’s always spectacular and wild, but this day was extra special as the offshore winds were blowing into the face of the crashing waves and lifting the skyward. It was a unique day and one I’ll always remember.” - Darragh Gorman

1st Place Coastal Heritage - Brian Campbell – In the Shadow of a Giant!, Classiebawn Castle, Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo

Source: Brian Campbell/Clean Coasts

“With its unmistakable shape, it’s a popular landmark in Donegal Bay to photograph. I really wanted a unique perspective and to show it under new light. I also wanted to include the mighty Benbulben looming large in the background. It took multiple attempts to get the perfect angle and to line it when the conditions were right. I used a long lens and shot from over 10km away.” – Brian Campbell

1st Place Creativity and the Coast – Adrian Hendroff - Labyrinth, Dunmore Head Co. Kerry

Source: Adrian Hendoff/Clean Coasts

“I love Dunmore Head and every time I visit Dingle I’d make sure I walk down to the rocks on the edge of its promontory.

Two scenes from Star Wars were filmed here, a location where you’d witness the power of the sea, hear the seabirds and watch the sunset; with the small, offshore island of Lure/Liúir drawing you in.

On this occasion I used my telephoto lens to capture a cross-section of this island, which looked like a rocky labyrinth, setting off my exposure when a blast of sunlight lit up its back, with a gull perched on one of its crags giving some scale.” – Adrian Hendoff

1st Place Wildlife Underwater - Aoife Hester – Compass Jelly, Sandycove, Co. Dublin.

Source: Aoife Hester/Clean Coasts

”This photo was taken in early August 2022. It was beautiful sunny weather and I was in Sandycove at a low enough tide.

This compass jellyfish was dancing around in the shallow water beside me and I luckily had a GoPro with me to capture some photos.” – Aoife Hester

1st Plane People and the Coast - Gary McCall – Conor Maguire surfs the largest wave ever ridden in Ireland, Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo

Source: Gary McCall/Clean Coasts

“Conor Maguire surfing the largest wave ever ridden in Ireland. An extremely special day when all the factors aligned at Mullaghmore headland. His surfing that day was nominated for the global big wave awards.”

“Shot from jetski with camera in an Aquatech waterproof housing.” - Gary McCall