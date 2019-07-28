This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 28 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PHOTOS: Thousands turn out to watch the Bray Air Display in Co Wicklow

The second day of the event is taking place in Co Wicklow.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 7:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,381 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4743854

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE turned out to attend the Bray Air Display this weekend. 

The second day of the popular annual event, which is supported by the Irish Aviation Authority, is taking place in Co Wicklow.

The Irish Air Corps and the Irish Defence Forces are among those taking part. 

Ireland’s Eddie Goggins and Dave Bruton, and the UK’s Richard Goodwin were among those who added a dare-devil spin on today’s performances. 

A Search and Rescue demonstration highlighted the lifesaving work of the service.

“The weather certainly didn’t let us down and was the perfect backdrop to another spectacular aerobatics display,” Bray Air Display director Sé Pardy said.

“Pilots and aerobatic teams love performing in Bray thanks to the carnival atmosphere and spectacular backdrop of sand, sea and Bray Head. Thanks to everyone who came to Bray to support the event and cheer on the participants,” he said. 

Here are some shots of the action over the past two days: 

bray air dispaly 975_90576576 The Pitts Special Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

bary air display 433_90576578 Ravens Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

2853 Air Show_90576563 Aeroplanes performing stunts Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

air display 308_90576569 An Irish Army Air Corp parachutist Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

bray air display 417_90576567 An Irish Army Air Corp helicopter Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

oznor Source: Eleanor O'Farrell

oznor Source: Eleanor O'Farrell

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie