PHOTOS: Thousands turn out to watch the Bray Air Display in Co Wicklow

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE turned out to attend the Bray Air Display this weekend.

The second day of the popular annual event, which is supported by the Irish Aviation Authority, is taking place in Co Wicklow.

The Irish Air Corps and the Irish Defence Forces are among those taking part.

Ireland’s Eddie Goggins and Dave Bruton, and the UK’s Richard Goodwin were among those who added a dare-devil spin on today’s performances.

A Search and Rescue demonstration highlighted the lifesaving work of the service.

“The weather certainly didn’t let us down and was the perfect backdrop to another spectacular aerobatics display,” Bray Air Display director Sé Pardy said.

“Pilots and aerobatic teams love performing in Bray thanks to the carnival atmosphere and spectacular backdrop of sand, sea and Bray Head. Thanks to everyone who came to Bray to support the event and cheer on the participants,” he said.

Here are some shots of the action over the past two days:

The Pitts Special Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Ravens Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Aeroplanes performing stunts Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

An Irish Army Air Corp parachutist Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

An Irish Army Air Corp helicopter Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Source: Eleanor O'Farrell

Source: Eleanor O'Farrell