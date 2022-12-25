Photos: People brave the cold in Dublin to take part in charity Christmas swim

Hundreds of plucky swimmers braved wintry temperatures to take a Christmas Day plunge in the sea in Dublin.

Large crowds gathered at coastal spots across the city to kick off their festive celebrations with a chilly dip.

John O'Reilly, 79, from Raheny, has been taking part in the charity swim since it began 47 years ago

Hardy swimmers dressed wearing Santa hats and festive outfits took part in the Clontarf Yacht & Boat Club’s annual Christmas swim in aid of the RNLI.

Temperatures in parts of Dublin were a cool 11 degrees, but swimmers were treated to a hot toddy and shortbread to help them warm up afterwards.

Large crowds gathered to brave the chilly sea for charity

Helen Doogue, a member of the Clontarf RNLI fundraising committee, said the charity swim is now in its 47th year.

Violet, a Maltichon, in fancy dress, watches the brave swimmers from the slipway in Clontarf

“Some 47 years ago, a fundraising committee was formed and the swim took off and it has just escalated and expanded over the years,” she told the PA news agency.

“It is a fabulous occasion – a little hot toddy after to warm you up, a donation to the lifeboat and you are good to go.”

Jennifer O'Connor, from Cork, and her brother-in-law, Martin Darrer, take part in the Clontarf Yacht & Boat Club annual Christmas swim

Asked if she also braves the cold water, she said: “Not a hope.

“If was in the Maldives, of course, but not here.”