Photos: People brave the cold in Dublin to take part in charity Christmas swim

Hundreds of plucky swimmers braved wintry temperatures to take a Christmas Day plunge in the sea in Dublin.
Large crowds gathered at coastal spots across the city to kick off their festive celebrations with a chilly dip.
Hardy swimmers dressed wearing Santa hats and festive outfits took part in the Clontarf Yacht & Boat Club’s annual Christmas swim in aid of the RNLI.
Temperatures in parts of Dublin were a cool 11 degrees, but swimmers were treated to a hot toddy and shortbread to help them warm up afterwards.
Helen Doogue, a member of the Clontarf RNLI fundraising committee, said the charity swim is now in its 47th year.
“Some 47 years ago, a fundraising committee was formed and the swim took off and it has just escalated and expanded over the years,” she told the PA news agency.
“It is a fabulous occasion – a little hot toddy after to warm you up, a donation to the lifeboat and you are good to go.”
Asked if she also braves the cold water, she said: “Not a hope.
“If was in the Maldives, of course, but not here.”
