Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 25 December 2022 Dublin: 9°C
Brian Lawless/PA Hundreds of plucky swimmers braved wintry temperatures to take a Christmas Day plunge in the sea in Dublin in aid of the RNLI
# brrrrrrr
Photos: People brave the cold in Dublin to take part in charity Christmas swim
Large crowds gathered at coastal spots across Dublin to kick off their festive celebrations with a chilly dip.
2.9k
1
39 minutes ago

Hundreds of plucky swimmers braved wintry temperatures to take a Christmas Day plunge in the sea in Dublin.

Large crowds gathered at coastal spots across the city to kick off their festive celebrations with a chilly dip.

embedded270372894 Brian Lawless / PA John O’Reilly, 79, from Raheny, has been taking part in the charity swim since it began 47 years ago Brian Lawless / PA / PA

Hardy swimmers dressed wearing Santa hats and festive outfits took part in the Clontarf Yacht & Boat Club’s annual Christmas swim in aid of the RNLI.

Temperatures in parts of Dublin were a cool 11 degrees, but swimmers were treated to a hot toddy and shortbread to help them warm up afterwards.

embedded270372913 Brian Lawless / PA Large crowds gathered to brave the chilly sea for charity Brian Lawless / PA / PA

Helen Doogue, a member of the Clontarf RNLI fundraising committee, said the charity swim is now in its 47th year.

embedded270372930 Brian Lawless / PA Violet, a Maltichon, in fancy dress, watches the brave swimmers from the slipway in Clontarf Brian Lawless / PA / PA

“Some 47 years ago, a fundraising committee was formed and the swim took off and it has just escalated and expanded over the years,” she told the PA news agency.

“It is a fabulous occasion – a little hot toddy after to warm you up, a donation to the lifeboat and you are good to go.”

embedded270372914 Brian Lawless / PA Jennifer O’Connor, from Cork, and her brother-in-law, Martin Darrer, take part in the Clontarf Yacht & Boat Club annual Christmas swim Brian Lawless / PA / PA

Asked if she also braves the cold water, she said: “Not a hope.

“If was in the Maldives, of course, but not here.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     