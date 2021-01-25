Photos: Here are some snow-capped snaps of Ireland

THERE SEEMS LITTLE to be excited about at the moment, so we’ll take delight in the small things all around us – and a novel bit of weather.
Here are some photos taken today and yesterday, of Ireland in the snow and sub-zero temperatures. If you have some photos of your own you’d like to share, send them our way: tips@thejournal.ie.
Let’s start with these two very, very brave women.
Okay, these next two aren’t of snow, but are stunning photos. They were taken this morning, too so there is bound to be some frost somewhere…
Incidentally, if you like taking snaps, it may be worth taking part in RTÉ’s Eye On Nature wildlife photography competition. The aim is to showcase ‘the beauty of the wildlife in the Irish landscape’, and the deadline is 5 February. More details can be found here.
