Photos: Here are some snow-capped snaps of Ireland

THERE SEEMS LITTLE to be excited about at the moment, so we’ll take delight in the small things all around us – and a novel bit of weather.

Here are some photos taken today and yesterday, of Ireland in the snow and sub-zero temperatures. If you have some photos of your own you’d like to share, send them our way: tips@thejournal.ie.

Let’s start with these two very, very brave women.

Two women prepare to enter the Irish Sea off Bull Wall in Dublin yesterday. Source: PA

Fields in Rossmore Co Carlow Source: PA

Source: Bren Whelan/Donegal Climbing

Source: Bren Whelan/Donegal Climbing

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A man sits on a bench as snow falls on Bull Wall. Source: PA

Okay, these next two aren’t of snow, but are stunning photos. They were taken this morning, too so there is bound to be some frost somewhere…

The sun rises over Dublin Bay at Sandymount. Source: RollingNews.ie

Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Incidentally, if you like taking snaps, it may be worth taking part in RTÉ’s Eye On Nature wildlife photography competition. The aim is to showcase ‘the beauty of the wildlife in the Irish landscape’, and the deadline is 5 February. More details can be found here.