Dublin: 3°C Monday 25 January 2021
Photos: Here are some snow-capped snaps of Ireland

Because they’re a bit of fun.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 25 Jan 2021, 1:48 PM
14 minutes ago 3,316 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5334954

THERE SEEMS LITTLE to be excited about at the moment, so we’ll take delight in the small things all around us – and a novel bit of weather.

Here are some photos taken today and yesterday, of Ireland in the snow and sub-zero temperatures. If you have some photos of your own you’d like to share, send them our way: tips@thejournal.ie

Let’s start with these two very, very brave women.

winter-weather-jan-24th-2021 Two women prepare to enter the Irish Sea off Bull Wall in Dublin yesterday. Source: PA

winter-weather-jan-24th-2021 Fields in Rossmore Co Carlow Source: PA

Esg6LgvXIAIaVnP Source: Bren Whelan/Donegal Climbing

Esg6Lg4XAAATRP- Source: Bren Whelan/Donegal Climbing

winter-weather-jan-24th-2021 A man sits on a bench as snow falls on Bull Wall. Source: PA

Okay, these next two aren’t of snow, but are stunning photos. They were taken this morning, too so there is bound to be some frost somewhere…

102 Sandymount Sunrise The sun rises over Dublin Bay at Sandymount. Source: RollingNews.ie

173 Sandymount Sunrise Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Incidentally, if you like taking snaps, it may be worth taking part in RTÉ’s Eye On Nature wildlife photography competition. The aim is to showcase ‘the beauty of the wildlife in the Irish landscape’, and the deadline is 5 February. More details can be found here.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

