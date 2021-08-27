PHOTOS: The Army Rangers' mission to evacuate Irish people from Afghanistan

EARLIER THIS WEEK, an Irish mission of Army Rangers evacuated 26 Irish people from Afghanistan.
The Irish mission included the Army Rangers and two diplomats – an Emergency Consular Assistance Team (ECAT).
The Army Ranger Wing is a unit within the Defence Forces. Its roles are divided into conventional warfare roles and specialist anti-terror roles.
Prior to the 26 Irish people evacuated, a previous 10 had already exited.
Today, other Irish people evacuated from Afghanistan are currently travelling home with the French and Finnish militaries.
The Defence Forces has provided photographs of the Irish mission earlier this week:
