#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 27 August 2021
Advertisement

PHOTOS: The Army Rangers' mission to evacuate Irish people from Afghanistan

The Army Ranger Wing is a unit within the Defence Forces.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 27 Aug 2021, 7:47 PM
27 minutes ago 2,942 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5533985

EARLIER THIS WEEK, an Irish mission of Army Rangers evacuated 26 Irish people from Afghanistan. 

The Irish mission included the Army Rangers and two diplomats – an Emergency Consular Assistance Team (ECAT).

The Army Ranger Wing is a unit within the Defence Forces. Its roles are divided into conventional warfare roles and specialist anti-terror roles.

Prior to the 26 Irish people evacuated, a previous 10 had already exited.

Today, other Irish people evacuated from Afghanistan are currently travelling home with the French and Finnish militaries. 

The Defence Forces has provided photographs of the Irish mission earlier this week:

51406125741_c96814dcb0_o The Army Rangers Wing disembarks from the French Air Force A400M Source: Defence Forces

51406125776_199ab20949_o The team 30 seconds before landing at Kabul Source: Defence Forces

51404978967_44ae4b590f_o Final checks being carried out Source: Defence Forces

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

51405729061_5a2d0d6638_o CASA takes off from Baldonnel with the ECAT team onboard Source: Defence Forces

51405997673_bb711634a6_o Mission preparations at Baldonnel Source: Defence Forces

51406487084_d97a48a4c8_o A member of the team packing the kit for the journey Source: Defence Forces

51405997888_e85fb72405_o PC 12 on the tarmac at Baldonnel Source: Defence Forces

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie