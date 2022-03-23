Poll: Have you ever been pickpocketed?

GARDAÍ HAVE IDENTIFIED a pickpocket gang operating in Dublin city centre after officers noticed an increase in ‘distraction thefts’ in the capital.

It’s a type of theft where one person usually gets someone’s attention and another steals from them while they are distracted.

Pickpocketing can happen anywhere, but it occurs most often in busy cities.

Today, we’re asking you: Have you ever been pickpocketed?

