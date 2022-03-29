Funeral for Irish cameraman killed near Kyiv to take place in Dublin this morning

THE FUNERAL OF an Irish cameraman who died in Ukraine is taking place in Dublin today.

The funeral mass at The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock this morning will remember Pierre Zakrzewski, a cameraman for Fox News who was capturing the war in Ukraine.

The mass starts at 10am and can be viewed online.

Pierre Zakrzewski, aged 55, was killed alongside Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, on 14 March.

In his death notice, his family wrote that he “brought so much to us and gave it all to bring stories to the world”.

“He left a legacy of compassion and doing right by humankind.”

His family asks that donations, if desired, are made to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In a statement after his death, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine.”

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.”

President Michael D Higgins offered his “deepest sympathies” to the bereaved family and said the “indiscriminate killing of civilians, including journalists, must be brought to an end”.

Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was also killed in the attack, was 24 years old and working as a consultant for Fox News in Ukraine.

“She was helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources. She was incredibly talented,” Suzanne Scott said.

“Several of our correspondents and producers spent long days with her reporting the news and got to know her personally, describing her as hard-working, funny, kind and brave. Her dream was to connect people around the world and tell their stories.”

A third journalist, Benjamin Hall, was wounded and has been recovering in the US.