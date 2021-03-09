#Open journalism No news is bad news

Piers Morgan to leave ITV's Good Morning Britain

The move came after the presenter walked off the set of the programme today.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 6:38 PM
File image of Piers Morgan.
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images
File image of Piers Morgan.
File image of Piers Morgan.
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images

PIERS MORGAN IS leaving ITV’s morning programme Good Morning Britain. 

The presenter stormed off the set of the news programme today following a heated discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a short statement, ITV said it had accepted Piers Morgan’s decision to leave Good Morning Britain.

The statement said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

This follows TV watchdog Ofcom earlier today launching an investigation into comments made by Morgan about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks yesterday during Good Morning Britain.

The presenter made dismissive comments about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health during the show.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.”

After a clip aired of Meghan discussing her issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts and royal official’s knowledge of them, Morgan said during Monday’s programme: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says.

“I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Morgan added she had sparked an “onslaught” against the royal family.

During today’s programme, Morgan addressed his comments about Meghan’s mental health.

He said: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

Morgan had stormed off set following the discussion about Meghan with his colleague Alex Beresford.

Weather presenter Beresford defended the couple, saying: “I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”

