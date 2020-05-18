This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 18 May, 2020
Government giving Pieta House an extra €114,608 a month after Covid payments end

The cash will be on top of the €2.03 million Pieta House already receives from the State

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 18 May 2020, 8:23 PM
1 hour ago
Darkness into Light 2019.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Darkness into Light 2019.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced it is to give mental health charity Pieta House an additional €114,608 a month to help with its current funding crisis. 

In a statement this evening, Minister for Mental Health, Jim Daly, said the cash injections will be reviewed on a monthly basis. 

He added that the cash will be on top of the €2.03 million Pieta House already receives from the State. The additional money will be made available after current supports given to charities and businesses under Covid-19 regulations have stopped. 

A statement from the Department of Health reads: “The HSE has committed to provide cash flow support on a monthly basis, with the position to be reviewed after each quarter. The funding is being provided to fund an additional 300 hours of high-risk clients and the quarterly review will ensure that any client who commences a programme of support can have reasonable assurance of its completion.”

The statement added that the support Pieta House is to receive is “contingent on continuation of the process of engagement with the HSE to work towards creating a more sustainable funding model for the organisation”.

This arrangement will provide the necessary support to Pieta as it, and the HSE, continue to work together.

Minister Daly said: “This pandemic is an extremely stressful time for some people, with many feeling suicidal. I am pleased that the HSE has reached an agreement with Pieta House that will see the HSE provide cash flow support of €114,608 per month for an additional 300 counselling hours to these high-risk clients. I understand that this will commence when the Government schemes have ceased and will be reviewed after each quarter.”

Pieta provides free therapy to those engaging in self-harm or who have loved ones who died by suicide. The vast majority of the charity’s income is received through fundraisers and donations.

Due to what was described as a “significant” budget deficit, caused by the cancellation of the charity’s yearly Darkness into Light event, Pieta introduced cuts across the organisation, including letting workers for the organisation go and implementing a salary cut of up to 30% for all its staff.

On 9 May, RTÉ’s Late Late Show helped to raise over €2 million for Pieta House by asking its viewers to donate online or call the lo-call number.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

