Pieta House asks people to share their sunrise walks this morning after Darkness into Light events cancelled

PIETA HOUSE IS urging all those who were supposed to take part in the 2020 Darkness into Light walk to share a picture of this morning’s sunrise to join the fight against suicide and self-harm.

Today is the day when Pieta’s largest annual fundraiser was scheduled to take place across five continents. It was expected that over 250,000 people would have walked against suicide and self-harm and to raise funds for the charity. The event could not take place as normal due to the coronavirus crisis.

So instead, Pieta urged the public to come together, while apart, and take part in their Sunrise Appeal – getting up at dawn to enjoy the sunrise, mark the moment and join the fight against suicide and self-harm by donating at darknessintolight.ie.

Pieta is also asking people to spread the message on social media by using #DIL2020.

Elaine Austin, CEO of Pieta said: “We’re reminding everyone to set their alarms tomorrow morning for 5am, a lie-in for those of us that regularly do Darkness Into Light. This time instead of coming together in our communities physically we will come together around the world symbolically as we all get up and head into our front rooms, gardens or balconies to sit and have a moment while watching the sun rise.”

For those affected by suicide and self-harm the isolation that some of us are currently experiencing will be a familiar feeling. That’s the reason we come together on Darkness Into Light – because we don’t want anyone to be alone during times of darkness and isolation.

Pieta House said that due to the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic, it has a budget shortfall of around €6.5 million this year.

It has introduced cuts across the organisation, including letting workers for the organisation go and implementing a salary cut of up to 30% for all its staff.

“Up to 28 full-time equivalent compulsory redundancies [are] taking place in the area of clinical support. There will also be further reductions in a number of areas through temporary lay-off and non-renewal of contracts,” the organisation said.

“These measures are needed to ensure that the delivery of services to clients can be protected now, and over the long term, when our vital services will continue to be needed.”