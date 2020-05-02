Pieta offers redundancies and all staff salaries have been cut by up to 30%

MENTAL HEALTH CHARITY Pieta House has said that due to the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic, it has a budget shortfall of around €6.5 million this year.

Pieta provides free therapy to those engaging in self-harm or who have loved ones who died by suicide. The vast majority of the charity’s income is received through fundraisers and donations.

Due to this “significant” deficit, it has introduced cuts across the organisation, including letting workers for the organisation go and implementing a salary cut of up to 30% for all its staff.

“Up to 28 full-time equivalent compulsory redundancies taking place in the area of clinical support. There will also be further reductions in a number of areas through temporary lay-off and non-renewal of contracts,” the organisation said.

“These measures are needed to ensure that the delivery of services to clients can be protected now, and over the long term, when our vital services will continue to be needed.”

A significant amount of funds have been lost due to the postponement of the Darkness into Light event, which was due to take place on 9 May.

Pieta said that it is currently undertaking a number of fundraising campaigns to try to keep up public donations as much as possible.

All departments in Pieta have been required to cut costs and redundancies have already taken place across the organisation as a result of the Voluntary Severance Scheme that was managed in April.

“We have not come to these decisions lightly and it is with great regret that compulsory redundancies will also be required as a result of the restructuring of our Clinical Services team,” a statement said.

Pieta CEO Elaine Austin said: “We understand this is a very difficult time for our dedicated staff and we deeply regret having to take this step.

“With the loss of our flagship annual fundraising event, Darkness into Light, we have been left with a very significant funding gap and in order to keep our doors open to clients, we must make these very difficult decisions.

Our current fundraising campaigns, including Sunrise and the recent Concert for Hope, are very important and we would appeal to the general public to support them as much as possible as this will help us maintain vital services to our clients.

Pieta remains committed to helping vulnerable people who are experiencing suicidal ideation, self-harm or who are bereaved by suicide through our 24/7 crisis helpline

1800 247 247

To support Pieta’s fundraising efforts, please visit www.pieta.ie/donate