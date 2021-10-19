#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

Campaigners urge Government to reverse decision to export live pigs to China

Animal welfare experts have said such live exports would be ‘cruel and inhumane’.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 6:35 PM
41 minutes ago 2,492 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5578957
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

ANIMAL WELFARE CAMPAIGNERS have demanded a U-turn on the Government’s decision to export live pigs to China.

Representatives from Ethical Farming Ireland and My Lovely Pig Rescue, joined by a number of celebrities and animal welfare experts, said the export would be “cruel and inhumane”.

A protest was held outside Government Buildings in Dublin to demand that the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, act immediately to overturn the decision.

Campaigners said it was a “shameful” decision to fly pigs to China, and urged the Government to end all long-distance animal transports.

embedded263161696 Actor Pauline McLynn joins members of Ethical Farming Ireland and My Lovely Pig Rescue protesting outside Leinster House in Dublin against the export of live pigs from Ireland to China Source: Niall Carson/PA

Campaigners were dressed as the Three Little Pigs and a distraught air hostess, holding a life-size model pig in a cargo crate bound for China.

The protest was attended by singer-songwriter Cathy Davey, founder of My Lovely Pig Rescue, singer and animal welfare activist Linda Martin, the actor Pauline McLynn, and animal welfare experts,

Last month McConalogue confirmed that he and Ni Yuefeng of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) signed and exchanged formal protocols that will pave the way for the export of breeding pigs from Ireland to China.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The organisers said that pigs were highly sensitive and intelligent beings who get stressed easily, and that sending them on a long flight, packed into crates in the cargo bay, was “cruel and inhumane”.

Peter Stevenson OBE, chief policy adviser of Compassion in World Farming, said: “I urge the Irish Government not to send pigs to China. The pigs will suffer during such long journeys.

“Once in China they may be confined in narrow sow stalls, which are illegal in Ireland.

“They will also be housed in multi-storey farms, which have suddenly become fashionable in China. Ireland should not be expanding its inhumane live export trade.”

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie