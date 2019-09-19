Pilot caught on electricity wires after ejecting from Air Force jet in Brittany

UPDATE: A Belgium Air Force F-16 has crashed during an exercise near Pluvigner, Brittany, NW France. A house was damaged but the occupants were evacuated. Both pilots ejected and are alive. One pilot's chute is caught on a live power line.https://t.co/WcQMqNPT3U



Pic: @LesNews pic.twitter.com/u6iKFwWwG9 — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) September 19, 2019 Source: Airport Webcams /Twitter

AN F-16 JET of the Belgian air force has crashed in the Morbihan region of western France, with both pilots successfully ejecting – but one still hanging by a parachute from a power line.

“The pilot and the co-pilot were able to eject before the crash. They were both localised and are alive,” the local prefecture said in a statement.

It said one pilot had been rescued while operations were underway by the military and electricity workers to free the other from the high-voltage power line.

CRASH : Un avion militaire belge F-16 s'est écrasé à Pluvigner, dans le #Morbihan. Les deux pilotes indemnes ont pu s’éjecter, l'un est actuellement suspendu sur une ligne à haute tension (Le Télégramme). pic.twitter.com/HzKyMgLhEM — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) September 19, 2019 Source: Infos Françaises /Twitter

The plane had taken off from Belgium and was heading to a French naval airbase close to the town of Lorient.

The Belgian defence ministry confirmed the incident, saying the pilots successfully ejected, without giving further details.