Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Pilot caught on electricity wires after ejecting from Air Force jet in Brittany

The incident happened during an exercise near Pluvigner.

By AFP Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 1:07 PM
1 hour ago 6,824 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4815728

AN F-16 JET of the Belgian air force has crashed in the Morbihan region of western France, with both pilots successfully ejecting – but one still hanging by a parachute from a power line.

“The pilot and the co-pilot were able to eject before the crash. They were both localised and are alive,” the local prefecture said in a statement.

It said one pilot had been rescued while operations were underway by the military and electricity workers to free the other from the high-voltage power line.

The plane had taken off from Belgium and was heading to a French naval airbase close to the town of Lorient.

The Belgian defence ministry confirmed the incident, saying the pilots successfully ejected, without giving further details.

