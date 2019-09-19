Pilot caught on electricity wires after ejecting from Air Force jet in Brittany

AN F-16 JET of the Belgian air force has crashed in the Morbihan region of western France, with both pilots successfully ejecting – but one still hanging by a parachute from a power line.
“The pilot and the co-pilot were able to eject before the crash. They were both localised and are alive,” the local prefecture said in a statement.
It said one pilot had been rescued while operations were underway by the military and electricity workers to free the other from the high-voltage power line.
The plane had taken off from Belgium and was heading to a French naval airbase close to the town of Lorient.
The Belgian defence ministry confirmed the incident, saying the pilots successfully ejected, without giving further details.
